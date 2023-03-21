  • Hiromichi Kikuchi, director of the Association for Patients of Intractable Diseases, was indicted Monday for allegedly mediating organ transplants overseas without government approval. | KYODO
Prosecutors on Monday indicted the head of a nonprofit organization for allegedly mediating organ transplants overseas without government approval.

Hiromichi Kikuchi, director of the Association for Patients of Intractable Diseases, is suspected of facilitating transplants for two recipients in Belarus, collecting from them a total of ¥51.5 million ($390,000), according to the indictment.

Kikuchi, 62, helped a kidney disease sufferer receive a kidney transplant in July 2022 from a deceased donor and had ¥18.5 million in service fees transferred to the NPO’s bank account, the indictment said.

