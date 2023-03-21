  • JIJI, staff report

  • SHARE

Police have arrested model Jessica Michibata for allegedly possessing the synthetic drug MDMA, people familiar with the investigation said Monday.

Jessica Michibata | KYODO
Jessica Michibata | KYODO

The 38-year-old is suspected of possessing MDMA at a hotel in Tokyo, where she was staying with an acquaintance, the people said. According to some local media reports, Michibata is denying the allegation.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW