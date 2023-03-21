Police have arrested model Jessica Michibata for allegedly possessing the synthetic drug MDMA, people familiar with the investigation said Monday.
The 38-year-old is suspected of possessing MDMA at a hotel in Tokyo, where she was staying with an acquaintance, the people said. According to some local media reports, Michibata is denying the allegation.
