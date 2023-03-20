Countless shelves line the walls of a basement at Denmark’s University of Odense, holding what is thought to be the world’s largest collection of brains.

There are 9,479 of the organs, all removed from the corpses of mental health patients over the course of four decades until the 1980s.

Preserved in formalin in large white buckets labeled with numbers, the collection was the life’s work of prominent Danish psychiatrist Erik Stromgren.