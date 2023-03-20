  • Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a signing ceremony following Russian-Chinese talks on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, in September 2018 | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
Three days after being accused by an international tribunal of war crimes in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be looking more than ever for a show of solidarity from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping when he welcomes him to Moscow on Monday.

Xi will be the first world leader to shake Putin’s hand since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since the start of the war.

Russia will present Xi’s trip — his first since securing an unprecedented third term this month — as evidence that it has a powerful friend prepared to stand with it against a hostile West that it says is trying in vain to isolate and defeat it.

