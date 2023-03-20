  • An technician sits in front of the robot Garmi in the laboratory of the Research Center Geriatronics of the Technical University Munich, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, on March 6 | AFP-JIJI
    An technician sits in front of the robot Garmi in the laboratory of the Research Center Geriatronics of the Technical University Munich, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, on March 6 | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany – The white-colored humanoid “Garmi” does not look much different from a typical robot — it stands on a platform with wheels and is equipped with a black screen on which two blue circles acting as eyes are attached.

But retired German doctor Guenter Steinebach, 78, said: “For me, this robot is a dream.”

Not only is Garmi able to perform diagnostics on patients, it can also provide care and treatment for them. Or at least, that is the plan.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW