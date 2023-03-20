The Bank of Japan’s new deputy governors assumed their posts Monday amid concerns about the U.S. and European banking sectors and the side effects of monetary easing at home.
Ryozo Himino, former head of the nation’s financial watchdog, and Shinichi Uchida, a former executive director at the central bank who was instrumental in designing monetary policy under Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, will serve five-year terms, replacing Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe.
