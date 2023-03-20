The leader of South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party could face prosecution in the next few days, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office is considering indicting Lee Jae-myung this week on charges related to an alleged land scandal and bribery, Yonhap reported, citing unidentified people in the legal industry.

Prosecutors in February had sought an arrest warrant for Lee over allegations including breach of duty and third-party bribery, charges the former presidential candidate denied. Parliament rejected the authorization of the arrest warrant after lawmakers narrowly voted against the motion.