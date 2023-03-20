  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter observe a missile launch exercise simulating a tactical nuclear attack in Cheolsan County, North Pyongan province, in this recent picture released Monday. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter observe a missile launch exercise simulating a tactical nuclear attack in Cheolsan County, North Pyongan province, in this recent picture released Monday. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

  • SHARE

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a nuclear counterstrike drill involving a missile with a mock atomic warhead capable of reaching Japan’s west coast, its official media said.

Kim brought his daughter to exercises over the weekend, where he issued a threat to the U.S. over joint military drills it’s conducting with South Korea, saying his country is preparing to make “an immediate and overwhelming nuclear counterattack anytime,” the Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.

“The missile was tipped with a test warhead simulating a nuclear warhead,” KCNA said. The missile, fitted with detonators and devices to simulate a nuclear attack, exploded at a height of about 800 meters (875 yards) above its target, it said

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW