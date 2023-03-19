Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects to be “arrested” Tuesday over an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star in 2016 and has urged his supporters to protest, as prosecutors gave signs of moving closer to an indictment.

“Leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” the 76-year-old billionaire said Saturday on his Truth Social platform, adding: “Protest, take our nation back!”

An indictment would make Trump the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime, marking an explosive and unpredictable development in the 2024 White House race — as Trump seeks again to clinch the Republican nomination.