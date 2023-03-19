Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed global security and China’s presence in the Pacific with the leader of the Solomon Islands on Sunday, in what was the first visit by a Japanese foreign minister to the island state.
Hayashi said Japan was “watching the developments” of a security pact the Solomon Islands signed with China last year, and discussed the current global security environment with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, according to a statement by Japan’s Foreign Ministry.
The visit took place a year after the security pact between China and the Solomon Islands prompted concern from the United States and Australia as China seeks to extend its influence in the region.
