The Hokkaido mountain resort town of Niseko draws winter sports lovers from all over the world, but underneath this youthful and dynamic image is a male-dominated local assembly that has seen accusations of harassment against its lone female member.

Third-term councilor Umeko Saito, 75, said she has been targeted on numerous occasions, including being inappropriately touched by a councilman and being intimidated by male colleagues who refused to countenance her right to pose questions.

Despite this, she has remained steadfast in her mission to represent the town of approximately 5,000 residents, holding firm in her belief that “women’s perspectives are indispensable in politics. Everyday life and politics are interconnected.”