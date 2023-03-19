Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering inviting his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May, informed sources said Sunday.
Kishida hopes to extend the invitation when he holds talks with Modi in New Delhi on Monday, according to the sources.
On Sunday, Kishida will leave for India on a government jet from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda. He plans to return to Japan in the early hours of Wednesday.
