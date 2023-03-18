German Chancellor Olaf Scholz touched down in Japan on Saturday — along with six of his ministers — looking to strengthen economic ties with Tokyo as he considers reducing German dependence on Chinese raw materials.

Amid global supply chain tensions, Scholz and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida kicked off their first “government consultation” involving multiple Cabinet members from both countries to discuss ways to boost economic security.

Germany holds such consultations with a number of countries including France and China, but to hold its first such consultation with Japan is of high political and symbolic importance, German officials say.