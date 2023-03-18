The Hague – The International Criminal Court has taken the major step of issuing an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war.
But does this mean the Russian president, accused of the war crime of deporting children, is really ever likely to stand trial in The Hague?
How could it happen?
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.