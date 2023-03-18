  • A woman walks past a mural of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a residential building in the town of Kashira, south of Moscow, in February. | AFP-JIJI
    A woman walks past a mural of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a residential building in the town of Kashira, south of Moscow, in February. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

The Hague – The International Criminal Court has taken the major step of issuing an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war.

But does this mean the Russian president, accused of the war crime of deporting children, is really ever likely to stand trial in The Hague?

How could it happen?

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW