  • U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave on the way to the course to play golf at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, in May 2019. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Washington – Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his family failed to disclose gifts worth a total of more than $250,000 given by foreign governments while he was in the White House, Democrats said Friday — including golden golf clubs from Japan and swords from Saudi royalty.

The items were among some 100 presents listed in preliminary findings from opposition Democratic lawmakers who sit on the Republican-led U.S. House Oversight Committee, saying many remained unaccounted for in government records.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the panel, criticized the former president’s administration’s “brazen disregard for the rule of law and its systematic mishandling of large gifts from foreign governments.”

