JR East, Tokyo Metro and other major railway operators raised their regular fares for train services in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures by ¥10 on Saturday.
The companies will use increased revenues to install elevators and platform doors and make other efforts to improve barrier-free accessibility at train stations.
The other companies include Tobu Railway, Odakyu Electric Railway, Seibu Railway, Sagami Railway and Yokohama Minatomirai Railway.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.