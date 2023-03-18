  • Rush hour on a Yamanote Line train in Tokyo in 2021 | REUTERS
JR East, Tokyo Metro and other major railway operators raised their regular fares for train services in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures by ¥10 on Saturday.

The companies will use increased revenues to install elevators and platform doors and make other efforts to improve barrier-free accessibility at train stations.

The other companies include Tobu Railway, Odakyu Electric Railway, Seibu Railway, Sagami Railway and Yokohama Minatomirai Railway.

