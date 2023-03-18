Japanese government and Bank of Japan officials have affirmed that they will work together to closely watch any impact on the country’s financial system from global market turmoil.

Finance Ministry, Financial Services Agency and BOJ officials met Friday as financial markets came under stress globally after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and concerns over the health of Credit Suisse.

“We’ll closely watch any impact on the Japanese economy with a strong sense of caution, while working closely with authorities in other countries,” Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters after the meeting.