The education ministry on Friday notified education boards across the country of new COVID-19 guidelines that basically do not ask students to wear masks at school from April 1.

Students will not be required to wear masks even when singing together, an activity believed to have a relatively high risk of infection, according to the new guidelines.

The guidelines, however, say that windows in two different directions should be kept open for ventilation when students sing in a classroom. They will also have to be one meter away from the students in front of them and half a meter away from those next to them and will be asked not to sing while facing each other.