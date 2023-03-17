The approval rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet rose 2.1 percentage points from the previous month to 29.9% this month, up for the second straight month, a Jiji Press public opinion poll showed Thursday.

The disapproval rate fell 1.3 points to 40.9%, but still surpassed the approval rate for the seventh month in a row, according to the poll, conducted over four days through Monday.

The interview-based survey covered 2,000 people age 18 or over across the country, with 59.9% of them giving valid responses.