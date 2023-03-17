  • Rina Gonoi, a former member of the Ground Self-Defense Force, in Tokyo in February | AFP-JIJI
Prosecutors on Friday charged three ex-members of the Self-Defense Forces over the suspected sexual abuse of a colleague who is suing the government for failing to prevent the assaults, local media reported.

Rina Gonoi, 23, went public about the alleged assaults last year, after an investigation into her claims was dropped on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

Friday’s move by the prosecutors in Fukushima Prefecture, where Gonoi was previously stationed, is a reversal of their initial conclusion not to prosecute.

