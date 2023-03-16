The defense ministers of Japan, U.K. and Italy met in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss a plan unveiled late last year to jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his British and Italian counterparts, Ben Wallace and Guido Crosetto, are also expected to discuss cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, where China has been intensifying its military activities, according to government sources.

It is the first trilateral defense ministerial gathering among the three countries since their leaders said in a joint statement last December that they have agreed to develop a state-of-the-art warplane by 2035.