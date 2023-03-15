  • Members of the Japanese Federation of Textile, Chemical, Food, Commerce, Services and General Workers’ Unions raise their fists as they shout slogans during a kick-off rally for the annual shuntō wage negotiations in Tokyo on March 9. | REUTERS
    Members of the Japanese Federation of Textile, Chemical, Food, Commerce, Services and General Workers’ Unions raise their fists as they shout slogans during a kick-off rally for the annual shuntō wage negotiations in Tokyo on March 9. | REUTERS
Every March, management of major Japanese firms meet with unions for wage talks across industries that set the tone for employees’ pay in the new fiscal year.

The precedent set at the shuntō spring wage talks also influences wages at smaller firms that employ seven out of 10 workers.

The outcome will have a huge influence on how soon the Bank of Japan (BOJ) can end ultralow interest rates. Steady wage hikes are crucial to kick-starting domestic demand and keeping inflation sustainably around its 2% target.

