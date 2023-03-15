  • An official from the Japan Association of Metal, Machinery, and Manufacturing Workers writes down offers received by member labor unions from management during annual wage negotiations in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
    An official from the Japan Association of Metal, Machinery, and Manufacturing Workers writes down offers received by member labor unions from management during annual wage negotiations in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

A slew of major Japanese firms are set to introduce hefty wage hikes from April amid rising inflation and labor shortages with the annual spring wage negotiations entering its peak stage on Wednesday.

Policymakers, economists and employees are closely watching this year’s shuntō wage talks between labor and management to see whether the momentum for raising pay is finally gaining force in a country that has been experiencing a slump in wage growth for decades.

Wednesday saw leading electronics makers and manufacturers release their decisions on the wage negotiations, with many agreeing to fully meet labor union demands.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED