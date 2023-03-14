The proportion of people with COVID-19 antibodies in Japan has risen to 42.3% as of February, up sharply from 26.5% in November last year, according to a health ministry survey.

The latest survey, released Monday, was conducted between Feb. 19 and 27, when the country was in its eighth infection wave, with analysis of blood samples collected from about 13,000 people between age 16 and 69 who were blood donors.

By prefecture, the proportion was highest in Fukuoka at 59.4%, up sharply from 29.2% in the previous survey in November, and exceeding the 58.0% marked in Okinawa, which had the highest rate in the previous survey at 46.6%.