In a bid to accelerate efforts to put bilateral ties back on track, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting South Korea after hosting the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May, government sources said Tuesday.

The trip would follow South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s upcoming two-day visit to Japan on Thursday, during which it is expected that the resumption of reciprocal visits between the leaders of the two countries will be confirmed. Such visits have not taken place for more than a decade.

The development comes after Seoul unveiled its plan to settle a wartime labor compensation dispute with Tokyo last week.