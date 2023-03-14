Japan became the third-largest aid provider in 2021 among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to hit developing nations, government data showed Tuesday.

The annual white paper on development cooperation issued by the Foreign Ministry said Japan’s official assistance in 2021, calculated by international standards under the grant equivalent system, rose 8.4% from the previous year to about $17.63 billion.

Among the 30 members of the OECD Development Assistance Committee, Japan surpassed Britain and ranked third on a grant-equivalent basis after the United States and Germany, up from fourth in 2020.