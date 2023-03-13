  • In an online survey on sexual harassment in the Japanese film industry, 49 respondents said they had witnessed instances of sexual assault or sexual harassment by directors and producers, while 46 answered it was abundant or so common that they 'could not write it all down.' | GETTY IMAGES
    In an online survey on sexual harassment in the Japanese film industry, 49 respondents said they had witnessed instances of sexual assault or sexual harassment by directors and producers, while 46 answered it was abundant or so common that they "could not write it all down." | GETTY IMAGES

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

An organization looking into gender and labor issues in the Japanese film industry released a report Monday saying 22 people claimed in its survey that they had experienced sexual assault or harassment by a film director or producer, with the majority of the claims made by women.

The survey by the Japanese Film Project was conducted between March and June last year while the film industry was rocked by a number of actors and others coming forward as part of the #MeToo movement.

The organization, made up of industry staff, said one of the respondents alleged being touched and propositioned by a drunk producer, while another spoke of being “forced to partake in a sexual scene.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW