After nearly six decades, 10 court decisions and more than 30 years on death row, Tokyo’s High Court on Monday ordered a retrial for convicted murderer and former pro-boxer Iwao Hakamata, 87, offering him a glimmer of hope of being exonerated.

The decision has highlighted the lengthy court proceedings required when seeking a retrial and overturning wrongful convictions under Japan’s judicial system. Initially pronounced as Hakamada, the spelling of his last name was changed to Hakamata in 2021 after a family request to change the official spelling.

The key focus in the case were bloodstains on five pieces of clothing found in a miso barrel that were said to have been worn by the perpetrator when the crime was committed. Prosecutors have described the bloodstains as dark red, but the defense team has claimed the items of clothing were planted since they would have been discolored if they had been in a miso barrel for more than a year.