Tokyo confirmed 313 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down 22 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 744.4, compared to 818.9 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases rose by one from Sunday to eight, while two new deaths linked to the virus were reported on Monday.

