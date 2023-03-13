Chikage Ogi, who served as the first female president of the House of Councilors, died of gastroesophageal junction cancer at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday. She was 89.

A native of Kobe, Ogi, whose real name was Hiroko Hayashi, started her career in the show business as a member of Takarazuka Revue, a famed all-female musical troupe, and appeared in many stage productions, movies and television dramas. She also hosted TV shows.

She was first elected to the Upper House in 1977 on the ticket of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.