To mask or not to mask?

That will really be the question on Monday, when, in a major shift toward a post-pandemic normal in Japan, the government starts leaving the decisions on masking largely up to individuals. But that doesn’t mean that everyone can throw out their face coverings — derided by some — in all situations.

The government decision, announced Feb. 10, comes with the caveat that business entities may continue to keep asking customers or employees to wear masks to prevent infections or for business reasons. It also recommends that people carry masks with them in case they need to put them on.