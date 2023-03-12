North Korea said it’s taking “important and practical” measures to deter any acts of aggression by the U.S. and South Korea as the two allies prepare to hold large-scale military drills through the next two weeks.

Pyongyang discussed and adopted “steps for making more effective, powerful and offensive use of the country’s war deterrent in coping with the present situation,” North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday. “War provocations” by the U.S. and South Korea are reaching its red line, it said.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Central Military Commission of North Korea’s Workers’ Party in which leader Kim Jong Un was present, according to KCNA.