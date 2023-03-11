Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering inviting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May, when the two meet in Japan on Thursday.

Yoon hopes to join the summit of major powers, which Kishida will chair, in the city of Hiroshima. Discussions are progressing to let Yoon participate, a South Korean government source said.

G7 host nations often invite countries outside their framework to related meetings. Even if Kishida decides to invite Yoon, however, the decision may not be announced immediately. Tokyo may announce it alongside invitations to other leaders.