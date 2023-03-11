Tomioka, Fukushima Pref. – Japan is set to lift an evacuation order on April 1 that has been in place since the March 2011 nuclear disaster for part of the town of Tomioka in Fukushima Prefecture.
The order will be removed at 9 a.m. in an area designated as a reconstruction base, as agreed mainly between the central and Tomioka municipal governments Friday.
“I feel that the lifting of the evacuation order will mark the start of full-fledged reconstruction,” Tomioka Mayor Ikuo Yamamoto told a news conference.
