The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, will urge the government to consider using taxes as an option when taking measures to address the country’s declining birthrate.

Keidanren has worked out a draft proposal on planned measures to combat the falling birthrate that will be launched by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration.

In the draft, the country’s top business lobby calls for “the best mix” of financial resources, including taxation, social insurance premiums and government bonds, together with spending reforms and other measures.