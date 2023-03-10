The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the My Number personal identification number system is constitutional in terms of citizens’ right to privacy.

In the court’s first judgment on the constitutionality of the system, the First Petty Bench rejected appeals filed by citizens who sought court orders to halt the use of the personal identification numbers by the government.

The decision by the bench’s five justices was unanimous. The ruling in favor of the government concluded three of the lawsuits started at eight district courts by plaintiffs claiming that the My Number system violates the right to privacy guaranteed under the Constitution.