Japan has not yet made a decision regarding restrictions on exports of chip-making equipment, its trade minister said, underscoring U.S. allies’ attempts to seek a middle ground between Washington and Beijing.

This week, the Netherlands, home to ASML Holding, said it would curb exports of some so-called immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography products to China. That adds to restrictions that already exist for the most cutting-edge lithography machines, which are critical to producing the world’s most advanced chips. The rules are expected to be published before the summer, according to a letter sent by the Dutch government’s minister of foreign trade to lawmakers on Wednesday.

“We will consider appropriate measures in light of developments in the Netherlands,” trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a regular news conference Friday. “Our understanding is that the Dutch announcement does not target a specific country.”