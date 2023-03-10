  • Micronesia's President David Panuelo (L) with China's Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Dec.13, 2019. Panuelo has accused China of bribery, harassment and 'political warfare' in an explosive letter to his country's legislature. | AFP-JIJI
    Micronesia's President David Panuelo (L) with China's Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Dec.13, 2019. Panuelo has accused China of bribery, harassment and "political warfare" in an explosive letter to his country's legislature. | AFP-JIJI
The Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) held talks with Taiwan in February about switching diplomatic ties for $50 million (¥6.8 billion) in assistance after frustrations with China, the outgoing president of the Pacific island nation has said in a letter.

Tensions between the United States and China for security influence in the Pacific islands are rising, and FSM President David Panuelo was a prominent critic of China’s attempt to strike a 10-nation security and trade pact.

Panuelo lost his seat in Tuesday’s national poll, election officials confirmed.

