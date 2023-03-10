North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a military drill that fired off “a powerful volley” of missiles simulating a strike on enemy airports, state-run media said Friday, just days ahead of large-scale joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S.

The exercises, held Thursday night, saw North Korea fire off at least one apparent short-range ballistic missile into the Yellow Sea from the port city of Nampo on its western coast at 6:20 p.m., Seoul said a day earlier, adding that it was also looking into the possibility of multiple simultaneous SRBMs launches from the same area.

Photos accompanying the report in the North’s official Korean Central News Agency showed that Kim, senior officials and his young daughter — who has been seen with her father at a number of major events — had observed the launches of at least six missiles that appeared to have been fired at the same time.