The World Health Organization said Wednesday it has terminated the contract of the Japanese chief of its Western Pacific office after an internal investigation “resulted in findings of misconduct.”

The WHO did not release details, but Takeshi Kasai had been suspended as regional director for the Western Pacific since August after allegations of racist and abusive behavior toward staff members at his office in Manila.

The Geneva-based U.N. health body launched a formal investigation into the allegations, which were first reported by The Associated Press in January 2022. The decision to dismiss Kasai came after closed-door meetings of the Western Pacific Regional Office last month and the Executive Board earlier this week.