    Male students stand in front of a poster ordering women to cover themselves with a Hijab. Male students trickled back to their classes on Monday after Afghan universities reopened following a winter break but women remain barred by Taliban authorities. | AFP-JIJI
Kabul – Afghan universities reopened on Monday after a winter break, but only men returned to class with a “heartbreaking” ban by the Taliban authorities on women in higher education still in force.

The university ban is one of several restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021 and has sparked global outrage — including across the Muslim world.

“It’s heartbreaking to see boys going to the university while we have to stay at home,” said Rahela, 22, from the central province of Ghor.

