Japan’s next-generation H3 rocket failed after liftoff on Tuesday, with the space agency issuing a destruct command after concluding the mission could not succeed.

The H3 successfully lifted off after a failed attempt last month, but an announcement on the Japan space agency JAXA’s live feed subsequently said the rocket’s velocity appeared to be dropping.

“(A) destruct command has been transmitted to H3 because there was no possibility of achieving the mission,” mission control said.