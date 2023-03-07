Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy said Tuesday that he will not attend a parliamentary meeting scheduled for Wednesday to hear his apology for his long absence from parliament.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet — the formal name for parliament — decided late last month to punish GaaSyy, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, by requiring him to apologize in an open meeting of legislature.

The Upper House member, who is staying overseas, then notified the Upper House of his intention to return home and apologize as required.