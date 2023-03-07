The internal affairs ministry said Tuesday that recently leaked files suggesting political pressure was put on broadcasters during a previous administration were compiled within the ministry.

The papers, made public by an opposition party lawmaker last Thursday, suggest that between 2014 and 2015, the government led by then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe actively intervened in broadcasting freedoms.

Sanae Takaichi, the minister in charge of broadcasting at the time, pledged Friday to quit as a lawmaker if the documents, released by Hiroyuki Konishi, a lawmaker of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, were proven to be authentic.