Over 86% of people polled in a Japanese government survey released Tuesday said they see a danger of the country being involved in a war, a figure that is slightly up from the previous poll on the issue conducted in 2018.

In the Cabinet Office survey, conducted between Nov. 17 and Dec. 25, participants were asked if they saw such a danger arising in the future.

Among respondents, 86.2% said that they either do see such danger, or would say that they do if pressed on the issue — the highest figure since the 2009 survey, when the response choices were changed to the current format.