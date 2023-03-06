Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Yamaguchi Prefecture on Sunday, as he started full-scale preparations for by-elections slated for April.

It is unusual for the prime minister to visit a place where a by-election is to be held more than a month and a half before the election.

By-elections for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament, will be held on April 23 in the No. 2 and No. 4 constituencies of Yamaguchi, as well as in the No. 5 constituency of Chiba Prefecture and the No. 1 constituency of Wakayama Prefecture.