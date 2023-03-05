Kyiv – Ukrainian forces repelled multiple Russian attacks Saturday in fighting around Bakhmut, which has come down to a yard-by-yard battle for vital roads that supply the city’s defenders.
But the Ukrainian military acknowledged that soldiers inside the city were encircled on three sides by a combined force of the Russian army and the Wagner private military company, which includes fighters recruited from prisons.
In a video, Wagner’s owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Friday taunted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that only one road remained open to the west of Bakhmut, a city in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian commanders say that a counterattack this past week pushed Russian forces away from at least one of the embattled roads, for the moment easing resupply for troops in the city.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.