Lahore – Police in Pakistan said officers on Sunday attempted to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan, who is battling several legal cases as he pressures the government for early elections.
Officers from the capital, Islamabad, arrived at Khan’s home in Lahore, which was surrounded by hundreds of his supporters, but were unable to find him.
“A team of Islamabad police has arrived in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan to comply with the court orders,” Islamabad police said in a tweet.
