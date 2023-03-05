The Chinese government on Sunday set a slightly lower annual economic growth target compared with last year’s goal, as the world’s second-biggest economy emerges from three years of severe COVID-19 restrictions.

China has set its 2023 growth target for its economy at around 5%, according to a government work report released at the opening of the country’s annual meeting of parliament on Sunday. That compares with its 2022 target of around 5.5%.

The Chinese economy expanded 3% last year, significantly missing the 2022 target and marking one of the slowest rates of growth in almost half a century.