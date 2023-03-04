U.S. President Joe Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest in February that was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — and no further treatment is needed, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said on Friday.

All cancerous tissue was successfully removed, the White House physician said in a letter, adding that Biden will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing health care but the site had healed.

Last month, doctors declared Biden, 80, healthy and “fit for duty” after a physical examination. They said at the time that a small lesion had been removed from his chest and sent for a biopsy.